A petition asking the White House to declare liberal mega-donor George Soros a domestic terrorist has garnered over 100,000 signatures, or more than enough to necessitate a response from the Trump administration.

The petition was posted on the “We the People” section of the White House website Aug. 20 and needed to crack the 100,000-signature threshold within 30 days to trigger an official response. As of early Saturday afternoon it’s been digitally signed over 110,000 times.

“George Soros has willfully and on an ongoing basis attempted to destabilize and otherwise commit acts of sedition against the United States and its citizens,” the petition states, through allegedly creating and funding organizations exclusively devoted to facilitating “the collapse of the systems and Constitutional government of the United States”

Mr. Soros “has developed unhealthy and undue influence over the entire Democrat Party and a large portion of the U.S. Federal government,” according to the petitioners, and “the DOJ should immediately declare George Soros and all of his organizations and staff members to be domestic terrorists.”

Launched by the Obama administration in 2011, the “We the People” portal enables anyone to log-on to the White House website and post a petition potentially capable of garnering a response.

None of the petitions that have passed the 100,000-signature threshold during Mr. Trump’s presidency have received a response, however, and several are already in the queue: an unanswered petition seeking the immediate release of Mr. Trump’s tax returns is currently the most popular with over 1.1 million signatures, and another asking the president to formally recognize the Antifa anti-fascist movement as a terrorist group has garnered over 300,000.

Mr. Soros, 87, is a Hungarian-born billionaire and businessman who widely known for funding liberal advocacy groups and organizations, both domestic endeavors as well as initiatives abroad. He supported Mr. Trump’s rival during the 2016 race, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, and previously described the current president as a “con artist and would-be dictator.”