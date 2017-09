The Redskins traded tight end Derek Carrier to the Los Angeles Rams, the team confirmed Saturday afternoon.

In exchange, Washington got an additional seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft.

Had he not been traded, the Redskins likely would have released Carrier ahead of the 4 p.m. roster cutdown to 53 players. There is considerable depth at tight end in Jordan Reed, Vernon Davis, Niles Paul and rookie Jeremy Sprinkle.