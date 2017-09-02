LORETTO, Pa. (AP) - Bear Fenimore threw for three touchdowns and 280 yards in his St. Francis (PA) debut and the Red Flash rolled over Division II-member Lock Haven 69-3 in Saturday’s season opener.

Jymere Jordan-Toney rushed for two scores as defending Northeast Conference champion SFU gained 502 yards of total offense. The Bald Eagles were held to 170 yards, turned it over four times and had a punt blocked.

Fenimore, a University of Houston transfer, completed 21 of 31 passes, hitting Jorge Solano on a 4-yard TD strike, Cyrus Holder on a 14-yarder, and Kamron Lewis on a 9-yarder. His replacement, Fredy Bopst, hit Terell Johnson for a TD on his first pass. Lewis had eight catches for 153 yards.

Malik Duncan opened the scoring after intercepting a Cameron Tobias pass on the Bald Eagles’ opening drive, and Delondo Boyd had a 25-yard pick-6 to make it 31-0 in the second quarter.