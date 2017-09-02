OGDEN, Utah (AP) - Stefan Cantwell threw two touchdowns, Kevin Smith ran for two scores and Weber State defeated NAIA-member Montana Western 76-0 Saturday night in the season opener for the Wildcats.

The 76 points is a new single-game scoring mark.

Weber State scored on its opening drive when Treshawn Garrett ran for a 3-yard touchdown. Then, on Montana Western’s first play, Jordan Preator intercepted Bennett Gibson’s pass to set up a field goal.

Weber State proceeded to score 20 points in the first quarter and added four touchdowns in the second and led 48-0 at halftime.

The Wildcats piled up 303 yards on the grounds and scored eight rushing touchdowns. Weber State had an advantage in total yards of 466 to 147.

Gibson threw for 115 yards for Montana Western.

Weber State opened the season at home for the first time since 2013, while Montana Western opened its season with a win on Aug. 26.