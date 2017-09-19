BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania activist aiming to protest a town fair’s decision to allow the sale of Confederate flags says he plans to burn a combination Nazi-Confederate flag.

The (Wilkes-Barre) Times Leader (http://bit.ly/2wyh7lR ) reports that activist Gene Stilp is seeking a permit to burn the two-sided Nazi-Confederate flag in front of the Columbia County Courthouse on Friday to coincide with the start of the Bloomsburg Fair.

Stilp says Nazi and Confederate symbols represent “racial hatred, bigotry, death to American citizens and oppression.” He says people should ask themselves if “they and their friends are supporters of that anti-American message?”

Last year, the Bloomsburg Fair garnered attention when someone discovered a vendor selling swastika flags. The vendor was asked to leave.

