New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo said Tuesday he would look at giving up calling plays, if it helps solves the team’s offensive woes.

McAdootold reporters that’s something his offensive staff will evaluate during the week. Through two games, the Giants have scored just 13 points and are 0-2.

“We can’t keep doing the same thing over and over again. That’s insanity. It’s not working,” McAdoo said. “So we’re going to look to make some changes this week, like we did last week, maybe a little bit more drastic this week, to use your word.”

The Giants scored 10 points against the Detroit Lions on Monday, making it the eighth straight game where New York failed to score at least 20 points.