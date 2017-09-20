FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has donated $100,000 to the Hurricane Harvey relief fund started by Texans pass-rusher J.J. Watt, and New England coach Bill Belichick has pitched in $50,000.

Watt called the donations “incredibly kind gestures (that) … show what type of people they are.”

Harvey slammed South Texas with torrential rain that flooded parts of Houston and nearby cities, forcing thousands to evacuate their homes. Watt initially hoped to raise $100,000 but blew through that goal on his way to $37 million.

Brady says he has a lot of friends in Houston. “I think everybody was pretty touched by what happened,” he said.

The Patriots play the Texans on Sunday in New England.

