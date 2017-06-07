DENVER (2-0) at BUFFALO (1-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE - Pick-em

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Denver 1-0-1, Buffalo 2-0

SERIES RECORD - Bills lead series 20-16-1

LAST MEETING - Broncos beat Bills 24-17, Dec. 7, 2014

LAST WEEK - Broncos beat Cowboys 42-17; Bills lost to Panthers 9-3

AP PRO32 RANKING - Broncos No. 6, Bills No. 23

BRONCOS OFFENSE - OVERALL (11), RUSH (1), PASS (21)

BRONCOS DEFENSE - OVERALL (4), RUSH (3), PASS (15)

BILLS OFFENSE - OVERALL (24), RUSH (8), PASS (27)

BILLS DEFENSE - OVERALL (2), RUSH (5), PASS (8)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Bills new offensive coordinator Rick Dennison held same role with Broncos previous two years under Gary Kubiak, who retired after last season. Dennison also played LB for Broncos from 1982-90, and previously served as assistant coach from 1995-2009. … Vance Joseph is seventh Broncos coach to win first two games. Kubiak (7-0), Josh McDaniels (6-0) and Red Miller (6-0) are only ones to win first three. … QB Trevor Siemian tied with Lions’ Matthew Stafford with NFL-leading six TDs passing. Siemian’s 24 career TDs passing are most by Broncos player in first 16 NFL career starts. … WR Demaryius Thomas is 158 yards receiving short of becoming sixth active player to reach 8,000 career yards receiving. … LB Von Miller’s 75 1/2 career sacks rank third on team list, four short of passing Karl Mecklenburg. … CB Aqib Talib returned interception 103 yards for touchdown against Cowboys. Talib leads active players and ranks fourth on NFL career list with 10 interceptions returned for TDs. … Bills haven’t started 2-0 at home since going 4-0 to open 2011, capped by “home” win at Toronto. … Buffalo limited to 176 yards offense and 69 yards rushing against Carolina. Bills managed 10 first downs, fewest since having 10 in 45-3 loss at San Francisco in 2012. … Against Carolina, RB LeSean McCoy had 12 carries for 9 yards, career-low in games with seven or more rushes. … McCoy has 12-game streak with 90 or more yards from scrimmage at home. … QB Tyrod Taylor is 16-15 overall but 2-15 in games Buffalo trails by four or more at any point in game. … Bills have allowed combined 469 yards offense in first two games, fewest over that span since allowing 438 to open 2005 season. … Jordan Poyer leads NFL safeties with two sacks after having one in each of first two games. … Buffalo’s six sacks against Panthers are most since had seven in 38-3 win over New York Jets on Nov. 24, 2014. … Fantasy Tip: Broncos’ defense is a must start in facing Bills’ popgun attack that has yet to prove it can function if it can’t run.

