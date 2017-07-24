A good Samaritan from California who stopped a Starbucks robbery over the summer may soon face a lawsuit for his heroics.

The family of Ryan Flores, 30, the suspect in the July robbery, says “excessive force” was used in subduing him and is mulling legal action against Cregg Jerri, the 58-year-old man who foiled the robbery attempt.

Surveillance video from the Fresno Starbucks showed Mr. Jerri bashing Mr. Flores, who was armed with a gun and a knife, over the head with chair.

Mr. Jerri then wrestled the suspect’s knife away from him after being stabbed in the neck and then inflicted 17 wounds of his own.

“The guy, in my opinion, went from a good Samaritan to a vigilante,” the suspect’s mother, Pamela Chimienti, told a local CBS affiliate Monday. “Stabbing somebody that many times, it doesn’t take that many stab wounds to get somebody to succumb to you.”

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer was flabbergasted at the idea of suing Mr. Jerri.

“To say that Cregg Jerri is going to be sued for intervening in an armed robbery and being stabbed in the neck — that is ludicrous,” he told the station.

Mr. Flores, who was charged with second-degree robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, is being held on $155,000 bail. Officials said he should have a court appearance in October.