Sen. Deb Fischer said Wednesday that she likes the idea of giving states more authority in building health insurance models in their states.

“I think it’s a great model that the senators have come up with,” Ms. Fischer, Nebraska Republican, said on Fox News. “I would rather have our state legislatures and our governor make decisions that take into understanding what Nebraskans need.”

She did not say whether she would support the bill, but said that she’s taking the time to read through the legislation, something she implored all senators to do before making a decision.

“I think this is a plan worth exploring,” Ms. Fischer added. “We want decisions that are going to be made close to home.”

Republicans are pushing the Graham-Cassidy plan as a replacement option for Obamacare. The bill would repeal the mandates and send Obamacare funds to states in the form of block grants for them to build their own health insurance options.

Support for the bill is deeply partisan, with Democrats saying there is little chance they will support the legislation. Some Republicans have also voiced concerns that it doesn’t do enough to repeal Obamacare.