ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The University of Michigan says real estate developer and alumnus Stephen Ross has donated another $50 million to the school, allowing it to surpass a $1 billion goal for student support under its Victors for Michigan campaign.

The university said Wednesday the gift from the owner of the Miami Dolphins will support career development programs for students, learning experiences such as student-run investment funds and new business ventures, and resources for attracting and developing junior faculty.

It says Ross is the single largest donor to the university and has given it a total of $378 million.

Ross chairs the four-year-old Victors for Michigan Campaign, which has raised more than $4 billion so far.