President Trump on Wednesday urged Republicans to pass their latest attempt at an Obamacare replacement plan.

“I hope Republican Senators will vote for Graham-Cassidy and fulfill their promise to Repeal & Replace ObamaCare. Money direct to States!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana are pushing their proposal that would repeal the Obamacare mandates and give the funding directly to states in the form of block grants. Democrats say the issue of protecting those with pre-existing conditions is still problematic in the bill, while some conservatives say the issue of Obamacare is not being addressed.

Among those Republican holdouts is Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, who says the replacement plan isn’t a repeal, but rather “Obamacare lite.” Mr. Trump addressed Mr. Paul directly in a subsequent tweet.

“Rand Paul is a friend of mine but he is such a negative force when it comes to fixing healthcare. Graham-Cassidy Bill is GREAT! Ends Ocare!,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Republicans are furiously trying to pass the bill prior to Sept. 30 in order to pass under reconciliation when they only need a simple majority. After that deadline, they would need to sway Democratic support, which is unlikely.

