President Trump said Wednesday he’s decided on the future of the Iranian nuclear deal, but he’s keeping the decision to himself for now.

“I have decided,” a smiling Mr. Trump said three times to reporters in New York at the United Nations. “I’ll let you know what the decision is.”

On Tuesday, Mr. Trump told the U.N. General Assembly that the deal is “an embarrassment to the United States.” He has criticized his predecessor, President Barack Obama, for entering into the agreement in 2015 with Tehran and other world powers.

The administration faces a deadline in October for certifying whether Iran is living up to its end of the agreement with regard to international inspections and other requirements.