MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexican soccer stadiums are being used as relief centers after the country’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake, putting in doubt this weekend’s schedule in the first division.

Several venues are currently in use, including Mexico City’s Aztec Stadium, which is due to host one of the biggest matches of the season on Saturday between Chivas and America.

Mexican league president Enrique Bonilla says in an interview on Fox Sports that “it is a complex decision and all the facts are needed” before a decision is made.

The Aztec Stadium is also the scheduled venue for an NFL game on Nov. 19 between the New England Patriots and the Oakland Raiders.

The race circuit for Formula One’s Mexican Grand Prix in late October is also being used as a staging area in the relief effort.