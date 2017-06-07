DOVER, Del. (AP) - A former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader who pleaded guilty to raping a 15-year-old boy at a vacation rental home in Delaware no longer has to report every other weekend to a Delaware prison facility.

Fifty-year-old Molly Shattuck of Baltimore, a mother of three, was sentenced in 2015 to two years probation and ordered to report every other weekend, for 48 weekends, to a secure probation center, where offenders live in communal barracks and are assigned chores.

A Department of Correction spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday that Shattuck, who remains a registered sex offender, completed her weekend visits Aug. 20.

But court records show that prosecutors are seeking to extend Shattuck’s probation because of outstanding issues regarding restitution.

Shattuck was ordered to pay the victim’s therapy costs and $10,650 restitution to his parents.