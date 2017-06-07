LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada high school sports officials have issued sanctions against two Las Vegas-area football teams, blaming the adults for allowing a post-game brawl on the field that escalated enough for an officer to pepper spray the crowd.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced Tuesday that both Basic and Canyon Springs high schools must forfeit their games this week, as well as take a double-forfeit for last week’s game.

The last game was won by Canyon Springs but referees assessed at last 35 penalties and ejected four Canyon Springs players.

The state said the adults fostered an environment full of unsportsmanlike conduct by failing in their responsibility to enforce rules and regulations.

The state called the situation regrettable because a high school football game is an extension of the classroom.