BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven says he is “supportive” of new legislation that would undo the Obama health law.

President Donald Trump and Republican Senate leaders are trying to rally 50 Republican votes to pass the bill that would replace much of former President Barack Obama’s law with block grants to states so they can devise their own health care coverage rules.

The North Dakota Republican says in a statement that the bill, among other things, “appears” to give the state “more funding to help low-income individuals access health insurance.”

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum was among 15 governors who signed a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday supporting the block grant program to states as the “best option on the table for repealing and replacing Obamacare.”