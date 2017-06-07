INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has joined 14 other Republican governors in backing a last-ditch GOP effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

The governors sent a letter Tuesday to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, writing that they “appreciate” the bill by GOP Sens. Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham.

Indiana relies on former President Barack Obama’s signature law for the vast majority of funding for the Healthy Indiana Plan, which insures more than 400,000 low-income people. The Republican proposal would replace that money with block grants, which some estimates indicate would slash funding for the program.

The GOP governors said “adequately funded” federal grants to states “are the last, best hope” to replace Obama’s law.

The letter also called on the Senate to “move quickly” to repeal and replace “Obamacare.”