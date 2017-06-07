MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Wisconsin businessman is facing new federal charges alleging he fraudulently obtained more than $9 million in loans and investments.

U.S. Attorney Gregory Haanstad said Wednesday a grand jury has indicted 62-year-old Ronald Van Den Heuvel of De Pere on wire fraud and money laundering charges.

The indictment alleges Van Den Heuvel used much of the money intended for his green energy company in Green Bay to pay old debts and buy a new Cadillac Escalade and Green Bay Packers tickets.

Prosecutors say Wisconsin’s flagship jobs agency - the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. - is among the victims. In 2011, WEDC gave one of his companies a $1.1 million loan.

The Securities and Exchange Commission also is suing Van Den Heuvel.

Van Den Heuvel has said he did nothing wrong.