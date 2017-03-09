Former Secretary of State John Kerry didn’t rule out a 2020 presidential run on Wednesday, saying that he hasn’t thought about it.

“I haven’t made plans right now, honestly,” Mr. Kerry said on MSNBC.

The former Democratic senator from Massachusetts laughed at the prospect of a run referring to host Joe Scarborough as a “troublemaker” for asking the question. But he also did not deny the idea that he could or would consider a run in the next cycle.

Mr. Kerry was the Democratic presidential nominee in 2004, but lost to then President George W. Bush. He served as secretary of state under former President Barack Obama after Hillary Clinton stepped down.