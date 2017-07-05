HONOLULU (AP) - Kaiser High School has decided to forfeit the remainder of its 2017 varsity and junior varsity football games.

Principal Justin Mew says the decision came after “a series of prevailing events and extreme concerns for student and staff safety,” including an incident Monday night that brought police to campus. Mew says the incident involved “unacceptable behavior.”

As an added safety precaution, the grand opening of the school’s new athletic facilities and renovated track and field will not take place as scheduled Wednesday.

The Cougars have managed to play only one of its five games this season - a 71-0 loss to Campbell - due to low player turnout and safety concerns.

Despite no football game, the school’s homecoming week festivities will continue as planned.