PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The Rhode Island General Assembly has allowed the governor’s veto of a contracts bill that unions lobbied for to stand.

Labor leaders wanted lawmakers to override Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo’s veto of a measure to extend public employee labor contract agreements after they’ve expired.

The Democratic leaders of both chambers didn’t call for a vote during a rare fall session Tuesday.

Many local mayors strongly opposed the bill.

The General Assembly could still override the veto if the leadership takes up the issue as unfinished business before starting the new session in January. The House speaker and Senate president haven’t said that they’re considering doing that.

The measure passed both chambers overwhelmingly. It was known as the “evergreen contracts” bill because contracts would’ve stayed in place until they were replaced.