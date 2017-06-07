ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - The Detroit Lions have signed defensive end George Johnson.

Detroit released defensive end Alex Barrett on Wednesday to make room for Johnson on the roster.

Detroit (2-0) hosts the Atlanta Falcons (2-0) on Sunday.

Johnson hasn’t played in the NFL since 2015. He was among Tampa Bay’s final cuts this season and the Buccaneers put him on injured reserve last season with a hip injury. He had a career-high six sacks with the Lions in 2014.

Barrett, an undrafted rookie from San Diego State, assisted on one tackle in two games for the Lions.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL