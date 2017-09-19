ASHBURN — Redskins linebacker Mason Foster wants to make one thing clear: Getting your shoulder popped back in isn’t like the movies.

“I think people thinks it’s like ‘Friday Night Lights,’” Foster said. “Once it goes in, it’s like ‘all right, cool.’ Until then, it’s just numb and feels like you don’t have an arm.”

Foster’s tone was incredibly relaxed for something that must have been so painful. The linebacker had his dislocated shoulder fixed on the sideline during Sunday’s 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams before Foster went back in and secured a game-winning interception off quarterback Jared Goff.

“It was just kind of like whatever,” Foster said. “You just sit there and it goes back in.”

Foster is still feeling the after effects, admitting he was sore. The 27-year-old was limited in practice Wednesday and is considered day-to-day. He said he’d follow the medical staff’s instructions and continue to get treatment.

But while he said all games are special, Foster wants to especially play Sunday. On “Sunday Night Football,” the Redskins host the Oakland Raiders — the team Foster idolized as a kid.

“The ‘Tuck Rule’ thing killed me,” said Foster, who is from Seaside, California. “They drafted Charles Woodson. If you didn’t have a Charles Woodson jersey, you wasn’t cool in Seaside.”

The NFL Network reported Wednesday that Foster was seeking a second opinion on his shoulder injury and would likely be out this week.

In his press conference, Redskins coach Jay Gruden disputed the report. Gruden said Foster didn’t receive an MRI or get a second opinion.

“Strap it up and see how he does,” Gruden said.

Foster participated in individual drills in the portion of practice open to the media.

There’s a fine balance, Foster said, between testing what his shoulder can do and not letting it get too sore. A large part of Foster’s game is attacking offensive linemen and running backs. His shoulder, obviously, is very much needed.

“You’re always going to be hurt, but as long as it works, it works,” Foster said. “I’m just going to take it day-by-day.”

Foster said his strength of motion and range is good, which is why he was able to re-enter the Rams game.

The Raiders pose a challenge with a well-rounded offensive attack. Oakland quarterback Derek Carr rarely throws interceptions and was an MVP candidate last season. They added Marshawn Lynch to beef up their running game and already have one of the best offensive lines in football.

The Redskins have done a solid job in limiting the run through two games. The Rams and the Eagles both had less than 100 yards rushing and Washington has yet to give up a run more than 18 yards.

Foster has played a large role in Washington’s success, filling in gaps and communicating as the mike linebacker. He’s second on the team in tackles with 15.

“I feel like the guys we have, we’ve been able to be pretty physically in the run game,” Foster said. “Knock back guys, make plays, that’s pretty much what we have to do.”

On Sunday, Foster will have his family from California at FedEx Field.

Foster said he was a Raiders fan because of his dad being one. The linebacker remembered his father hosting a Super Bowl party when the Raiders played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003. The 41-28 loss still haunts him.

But times have also changed.

“Everybody grew up a Raiders fan in my neighborhood,” Foster said. “But now they’re all Redskins fans.”