Redskins linebacker Mason Foster is seeking a second opinion on his shoulder and is likely out this week against the Oakland Raiders, the NFL Network reported.

#Redskins LB Mason Foster, who sealed the win with an INT, is seeking a 2nd opinion on his shoulder that dislocated. Likely out this week — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2017

Foster dislocated his shoulder in the Redskins’ 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. He popped it back in before securing the game-winning interception off Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

There will likely be more news on Foster once coach Jay Gruden gives an update at his Wednesday press conference following practice.

Gruden said Monday that Foster is “day-to-day” with a shoulder injury, but would receive further treatment and evaluation on Tuesday.

The Redskins play the Raiders on “Sunday Night Football” this week.