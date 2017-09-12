The Senate will take up a last-gasp bill to scrap Obamacare next week, Republican leaders said Wednesday, tossing up one more Hail Mary to fulfill their repeal promise before time runs out in 2017.

Leaders didn’t say if they’d pinned down the votes to pass the bill sponsored by Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, or if they were pressuring holdouts to either get on board or explain to the party base why they won’t.

Either way, the chamber is moving forward.

“It is the Leader’s intention to consider Graham-Cassidy on the floor next week,” said David Popp, spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Mr. McConnell had been reluctant to forge ahead until he cobbled together the 50 votes he needed to pass the bill, with Vice President Mike Pence serving as tie-breaker, after previous repeal bills failed.

President Trump pushed GOP leaders to hold a vote ahead of a Sept. 30 deadline to avoid a Democratic filibuster under 2017 budget rules.

Some Republicans are skittish about the new plan, which would pool Obamacare money that currently subsidizes coverage for many who buy insurance on the exchanges and money going to expand Medicaid rolls, and siphon it all to the states as block grants. The states would tailor the money to their own health care plans starting in 2020.

Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, is the only member of the GOP’s 52-seat majority to say he’ll oppose the bill.

Among key GOP holdouts, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and John McCain of Arizona haven’t said how they will vote. In July, the trio linked arms with Democrats to kill off a limited repeal bill designed to prolong the debate.

Mr. Graham said House Speaker Paul D. Ryan has vowed to push for passage if it makes it out of the Senate, as Republicans scramble to fulfill their seven-year promise to repeal and replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said she will fight to defeat the “stinkeroo” of a bill, betting blue-state Republicans will balk at funding changes that benefit red states over blue ones like California and New York.