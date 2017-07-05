SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico campaign finance regulators are sticking to conclusions that drastically limit Republican Congressman Steve Pearce’s access to federal campaign funds as he runs for governor.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver filed a response Tuesday to a lawsuit by Pearce that seeks access to $1 million in campaign contributions held in a federally registered account.

The Secretary of State’s Office reiterates that only $11,000 can be transferred by Pearce to his campaign for governor, based on a New Mexico law that limits campaign contributions to $5,500 for the primary and general election cycles.

Attorneys for Pearce say he followed federal limits on individual contributions that are more stringent than state restrictions.

Agency spokesman Joey Keefe says Pearce has failed to prove allegations that his campaign has been irreparably harmed.