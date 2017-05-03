NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Barack Obama urged people working to better the world not to be discouraged when it seemed like progress was stalled or being rolled back, but to challenge themselves to keep making a difference.

The Democrat spoke Wednesday at a summit on global issues hosted by Bill and Melinda Gates.

He referenced some of his own frustrations. Obama says the federal government wasn’t as engaged in environmental efforts as he’d like. He says it’s “aggravating” to see continued attempts to roll back health care.

But he says the response to setbacks and challenges “has to be to reject cynicism and reject pessimism and push forward.”

The summit is one of a number of events being held to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly.