PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A Forest Grove man says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents mistook him for a man who is not in the country legally.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported (http://bit.ly/2fiAxnd ) that ICE agents approached Isidro Andrade-Tafolla and his wife on Monday near a Hillsboro courthouse after a protest against recent ICE arrests outside the courthouse.

Andrade-Tafolla says the agents showed him a photo of a Hispanic man that they were searching for that they believed was him.

The U.S. citizen says the only thing he and the man in photo have in common is that they are both Hispanic.

The agents left after a separate agent confirmed that Andrade-Tafolla was not the man they were looking for.

ICE spokeswoman Virginia Kice declined to comment on the encounter.

