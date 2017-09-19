Former Washington Redskins wide receiver Santana Mossappeared on CSN Mid-Atlantic to respond to Robert Griffin III’s tweets — and is sticking to his story.

Moss said his comments about Griffin weren’t personal, but the situation bothered him enough to speak up about it.

He also said Griffin would still be playing if he got along better with coaches.

“I looked at the bigger picture and this guy, I think, can still play this game,” Moss said. “He might not be a starter, but he should still be able to play. When you have those situations that occur with coaches and you’re scratching your head, wondering why this person isn’t playing, I thought the situation was a little deeper. That’s why I shared that.”

On Monday, Moss appeared on 106.7 The Fan and said Griffin gloated when former coach Mike Shanahan was fired. The following day, Griffin fired back on Twitter with multiple tweets, calling Moss a liar.

Moss said the message he was trying to get across was “you can’t tell me one thing and show me another.”

“I’m not going to speak on nothing that I don’t have facts on or that I know, you know what I mean?” Moss said. “When I open my mouth, it’s giving you something I know.”