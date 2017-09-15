White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders hinted Wednesday that President Trump might make changes to the Iran nuclear deal soon.

“You never want to get ahead of the president so I’ll let him make that announcement when the time comes. He’s not made this a secret,” Mrs. Sanders said on Fox News.

When asked what type of announcement Mr. Trump may be planning, Mrs. Sanders responded that “plans may change” for the current Iran nuclear deal, and that Mr. Trump will take “actions” to “fix the mistakes of being part of that deal on the front end.”

“He’s been very clear, very consistent that he does not like this deal, that it was bad for America and that it was something he aimed to change when he was in office,” she added.

The Iran nuclear deal was orchestrated under the Obama administration in order to reduce and control Iran’s nuclear program. In exchange, the United Nations and European Union agreed to reduce all nuclear-based economic sanctions.

Republicans have argued, however, that Iran is not honoring the agreement and lifting the sanctions gives Iran no reason to reduce their nuclear program.

Mrs. Sanders did not say what the president plans to do about the Iran deal or when an announcement with his plans could be expected.