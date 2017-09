The Washington Redskins came away Sunday with a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, but wide receiver Terrelle Pryor has a parting wish for Rams safety Cody Davis.

On Twitter, Pryor told Davis to “aim higher” and attached a clip of Davis taking out the wide receiver’s legs on a hit. The play occurred in the fourth quarter and Pryor is seen limping after the hit.

Pryor said the play wasn’t dirty.

@CodyDavis rule 101 … not a dirty play…BUT..We all want success try to hit a little higher and not take out knees in future.. thank you pic.twitter.com/srnzHmkafg — Terrelle Pryor SR (@TerrellePryor) September 20, 2017

Pryor had two catches for 31 yards in the win.