The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Sept. 20 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com :

CENTRAL

BASTROP: Water stained; 83-87 degrees. Black bass are fair on chartreuse and chartreuse/white Rat-L-Traps over grass. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on shrimp, nightcrawlers, and punchbait. Yellow catfish are slow.

BELTON: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 1.18’ low. Black bass are good on dark soft plastics on the bottom. Hybrid striper are fair on live shad early. White bass are good on minnows at night. Crappie are good on minnows at night. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

BROWNWOOD: Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 1.88’ low. Black bass are good on Shaky Heads with green pumpkin or redbug worms near docks in 4-8 feet, chartreuse/white spinnerbaits in flooded cover in 3-5 feet, and Bass Hogg jigs and flukes around docks in 4-10 feet. White bass are fair on Li’l Fishies off lighted docks at night in 5-15 feet. Crappie are excellent on minnows and white tube jigs over brush piles in 6-15 feet. Channel catfish are good on cheesebait and cut shad. Blue catfish are good on prepared bait in 5-10 feet. Yellow catfish are slow.

BUCHANAN: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 1.66’ low. Black bass are fair on silver flake Whacky Sticks on jigheads, root beer JDC Drop Shot Worms on drop shot rigs, and white/chartreuse back crankbaits in 8-20 feet early. Striped bass are fair casting and jigging Spoiler Shads and drifting or free lining live bait from Striper Island to the dam in 25-40 feet. White bass are fair on Tiny Traps and 2” plastic swim baits along the river channel in 25 feet. Crappie are fair on chartreuse Curb’s crappie jigs and live minnows. Channel catfish are fair to good on live bait upriver. Yellow and blue catfish are good on live bait upriver.

CANYON LAKE: Water stained; 84-88 degrees; 2.48’ low. Black bass are fair on watermelon red Whacky Sticks on wacky rigs, Smokin’ Green” Devil’s Tongues on drop shot rigs, and white spinnerbaits along main lake bluffs in 12-20 feet. Striped bass are good jigging blade baits and trolling Gizz 4 crankbaits over and around humps in the lower end of the lake. White bass are slow. Smallmouth bass are fair on smoke JDC grubs and pumpkin Curb’s jigs in 15-30 feet. Crappie are fair on minnows and white tube jigs upriver. Channel catfish are slow. Yellow and blue catfish are fair on trotlines baited with live bait.

COLEMAN: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 1.49’ low. Black bass are good on chartreuse and green pumpkin spinnerbaits, soft plastics, and Rat-L-Traps. Hybrid striper are fair on silver striper jigs. Crappie are good on minnows and green tube jigs. Channel catfish are good on shrimp and stinkbait. Yellow catfish are slow.

COLORADO RIVER: (At Colorado Bend State Park) No report available.

FAYETTE: Water murky. Black bass are slow. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait, liver, and shrimp over baited holes under trees.

GRANBURY: Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.52’ low. Black bass are good on green pumpkin spinnerbaits and soft plastics. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair on minnows. Crappie are good on minnows and blue tube jigs. Catfish are good on stinkbait, shrimp, and liver.

GRANGER: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 0.92’ high. Black bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

LBJ: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.76’ low. Black bass are fair on JDC Skip-N-Pops and Curb’s buzzbaits in 5-10 feet, and on wacky rigged green pumpkin Whacky Sticks and 4” green pumpkin tubes under boat docks. Striped bass are good on Li’l Fishies at night. White bass are good on Li’l Fishies at night. Crappie are fair on Curb’s crappie jigs and live minnows over brush piles. Channel catfish are good on minnows and dipbait. Yellow and blue catfish are fair on trotlines baited with live bait.

NAVARRO MILLS: Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.88’ low. Black bass are slow. White bass are fair on shad Li’l Fishies. Crappie are fair on minnows off the docks in Liberty Hill Park. Channel catfish are fair on shad. Blue catfish are good on minnows and cut bait below the dam. Yellow catfish are fair on live bait.

PROCTOR: Water murky; 80-84 degrees; 1.78’ low. Black bass are fair on watermelon spinnerbaits and Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair on minnows. Channel and blue catfish are good on nightcrawlers and minnows. Yellow catfish are slow.

SOMERVILLE: Water murky; 81-85 degrees; 14.25’ high. Black bass are slow. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

STILLHOUSE: Water murky; 82-86 degrees; 1.06’ low. Black bass are slow. White bass are good on minnows and pet spoons. Crappie are good on minnows and pink tube jigs. Channel and blue catfish are good on shrimp and stinkbait. Yellow catfish are slow.

TRAVIS: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 9.10’ low. Black bass are good on watermelon red soft plastic worms, chrome chuggers, and smoke grubs in 5-20 feet. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows and blue/white tube jigs in 15-25 feet. Channel and blue catfish are excellent on nightcrawlers and liver. Yellow catfish are slow.

WALTER E. LONG: Water murky. Black bass are good watermelon spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and Rat-L-Traps. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are fair on white Li’l Fishies. Crappie are good on minnows and white/chartreuse tube jigs near the dam. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

WHITNEY: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 3.53’ low. Black bass are good on watermelon and chartreuse Rat-L-Traps, spinnerbaits, and soft plastics off points. Striped bass are slow. White bass are good on silver slabs and pet spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows and chartreuse tube jigs. Catfish are good on frozen shrimp and punchbait.

NORTHEAST

ATHENS: Water lightly stained; 79-84 degrees; 0.56’ low. Black bass are fair on white buzzbaits, Texas rigged creature baits and weightless Senkos. Crappie are fair on minnows and white jigs. Catfish are good on punchbait and shrimp.

BOB SANDLIN: Water lightly stained; 78-83 degrees; 0.04’ low. Black bass are good on swim jigs, hollow body frogs, buzzfrogs and buzzbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. White bass are good on minnows and topwaters. Catfish are fair on trotlines and prepared bait.

BONHAM: Water stained; 78-83 degrees; 0.56’ low. Black bass are good on Texas rigged soft plastics around shallow cover and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows on brush piles 12-15’. Catfish are good along creek channel with punchbait.

BRIDGEPORT: Water clear, 78-82 degrees: 1.54’ low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, shallow crankbaits and Yellow Magic poppers. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs and topwaters. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

CADDO: Water stained; 80-85 degrees; 0.30’ high. Black bass are fair on black and blue flipping jigs, hollow body frogs, buzzbaits and weightless Senkos. Crappie are good on minnows and chartreuse jigs. Catfish are good on trotlines and cut shad.

CEDAR CREEK: Water lightly stained; 78-82 degrees; 1.10’ low. Black bass are fair on squarebill crankbaits, topwater poppers and shakyheads on docks. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles and docks. Catfish are good on trotlines. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Hybrid striper are good on slabs and topwaters.

COOPER: Water stained to muddy; 0.37’ low. No report available.

FAIRFIELD: No report available.

FORK: Water stained; 78-83 degrees; 0.33’ low. Black bass are fair on football jigs, topwaters, and drop shot worms. White and yellow bass are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs near the bridges. Catfish are good on trotlines and punch bait.

GRAPEVINE: Water lightly stained; 78-82 degrees; 0.24’ low. Black bass are fair on squarebill crankbaits, shakyhead worms, and Texas rigged craws. White bass and hybrid bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

JOE POOL: Water lightly stained; 78-83 degrees; 0.58’ low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged worms, weightless Flukes and Whopper Ploppers. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and prepared bait.

LAKE O’ THE PINES: Water lightly stained; 79-84 degrees: 1.57’ high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged creature baits, buzz frogs and black buzzbaits. White bass are good on minnows and topwaters. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines and cut shad.

LAVON: Water stained; 78-83 degrees: 0.51’ low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, squarebill crankbaits, and Flipping jigs. White bass are fair on slabs and minnows. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on trotlines and prepared bait.

LEWISVILLE: Water lightly stained; 77-81 degrees; 0.22’ low. Black bass are good on squarebill crankbaits, small plastic swimbaits and shakyhead worms. White bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows and chartreuse jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines and prepared bait.

MARTIN CREEK: Water lightly stained; 85-90 degrees; 1.66’ low. Black bass are good on hollow body frogs, weightless Senkos and Texas rigged creature baits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. White bass are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

MONTICELLO: Water stained; 84-91 degrees; 0.12’ low. Black bass are fair on drop shot worms, Texas rigged craws, spinnerbaits and hollow body frogs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines and punch bait.

PALESTINE: Water lightly stained; 77-82 degrees; 0.40’ low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, hollow body frogs and white buzzbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs on docks. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. White bass are good on minnows and topwaters. Catfish are good on trotlines and prepared bait.

RAY HUBBARD: Water lightly stained; 79-84 degrees; 0.65’ low. Black bass are fair on shallow crankbaits, football jigs, and topwaters. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. White bass are good on slabs and minnows. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

RAY ROBERTS: Water lightly stained; 77-81 degrees; 0.04’ low. Black bass are fair on drop shot worms, football jigs and spinnerbaits. White bass are good on minnows and topwaters. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on trotlines.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: Water lightly stained; 78-83 degrees; 1.42’ low. Black bass are fair on topwaters, Texas rigged worms and shakeyhead worms on docks. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

TAWAKONI: Water stained; 79-84 degrees; 0.27’ low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, hollow body frogs and black buzzbaits. White bass are fair on slabs. Hybrid bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and punch bait.

TEXOMA: Water lightly stained; 77-81 degrees; 0.88’ low. Black bass are good on drop shot worms, Texas rigged worms and finesse jigs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Striped bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Catfish are good on trotlines and prepared bait.

WEATHERFORD: Water lightly stained; 0.66’ low. No report available.

WRIGHT PATMAN: Water stained; 4.84’ high. No report available.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: Water murky; 85-89 degrees; 28.42’ low. Black bass are good on chartreuse jigs, Senkos, and craw worms. Striped bass are good on slab spoons, topwaters, shad, and small crankbaits near the 277 bridge. White bass are good on slab spoons, topwaters, shad, and spooks. Catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

BRAUNIG: Water murky. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin soft plastics and spinnerbaits. Striped bass are fair down rigging silver and gold spoons near the jetty and dam. Redfish are good down rigging spoons near the jetty and dam. Channel catfish are fair on shrimp, nightcrawlers, and cheesebait. Blue catfish are fair on cut bait.

CALAVERAS: Water murky. Black bass are fair on watermelon spinnerbaits and Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are good on spoons and striper jigs near the dam and the crappie wall in 15-20 feet. Redfish are good down rigging spoons with green grubs between the crappie wall and the dam in 15-20 feet. Channel and blue catfish are good on shrimp, punchbait, and shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

CHOKE CANYON: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 23.51’ low. Black bass are fair on watermelon soft plastic worms and lizards in 10-20 feet. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on shrimp and punchbait. Yellow catfish are fair on live perch and goldfish.

COLETO CREEK: Water clear; 91 degrees at the hot water discharge, 83 degrees in main lake; 0.21’ high. Black bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

FALCON: Water murky; 84-88 degrees; 38.00’ low. Black bass are fair on white and chartreuse/white crankbaits and spinnerbaits. Striped bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are very good on cut bait and shad. Yellow catfish are slow. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

SOUTHEAST

CONROE: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 0.07’ high. Black bass are fair on tequila sunrise soft plastics, Senkos, crankbaits, and Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are fair on chartreuse striper jigs. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are slow.

GIBBONS CREEK: Water stained. Black bass are good on watermelon red Carolina rigged soft plastics, spinnerbaits, and crankbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and chartreuse tube jigs. Catfish are slow.

HOUSTON COUNTY: Water stained; 84-88 degrees; 0.14’ low. Black bass to 10 pounds are good on swim baits and soft plastic worms in 17 feet. Crappie are good on live minnows. Bream are good on live worms. Channel and blue catfish to 6 pounds are good on juglines baited with chicken livers and stinkbait. Yellow catfish are slow.

LIVINGSTON: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 0.05’ low. Black bass are good on green pumpkin soft plastics and crankbaits. Striped bass are good on Zara spooks and Rat-L-Traps. White bass are good on troll tubes, slabs, and pet spoons. Crappie are good on minnows. Blue catfish are good on shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

SAM RAYBURN: Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 1.43’ high. Black bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Bream are slow. Catfish are slow.

STEINHAGEN: 1.52’ high. No report available.

TOLEDO BEND: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 1.20’ low. Black bass are good on black/blue craw worms and deep diving DD22 crankbaits. Striped bass are fair on silver slabs. White bass are fair on green Li’l Fishies. Crappie are fair on live minnows. Bream are fair on crickets and nightcrawlers. Channel and blue catfish are good on trotlines baited with live bait. Yellow catfish are slow.

PANHANDLE

GREENBELT: 32.24’ low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs and shallow running crankbaits. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

MACKENZIE: 73.33’ low. Black bass are fair on topwaters, Texas rigs and shad pattern medium running crankbaits. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers. No reports on crappie.

MEREDITH: Water fairly clear; 72-79 degrees; 55.25’ low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs, jerkbaits and Carolina rigged Baby Brush Hogs. No reports of smallmouth bass. Bream and channel catfish are being caught in good numbers.

PALO DURO: 62’ low. No report available.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: Water clear on the main lake, stained up the river; 82 degrees; 4.77’ low. Black bass are slow on 7” Power Worms, spoons, topwaters and jigs. Crappie and bass are slow on minnows. Catfish are fair on live perch and goldfish.

ARROWHEAD: Water fairly clear; 73-79 degrees; 2.23’ low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs, jerkbaits and jigs. Crappie are fair on live minnows around structure. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

COLORADO CITY: 14.5’ low. No report available.

FT. PHANTOM HILL: Water murky; 72-78 degrees; 1.34’ low. Black bass are fair on finesse jigs, Texas rigs and flukes. Crappie are fair on live minnows. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

HUBBARD CREEK: Water off color; 76-82 degrees; 2.03’ low. Black bass are fair to good Texas rigs, shad pattern crankbaits and watermelon seed jigs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around structure. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

NASWORTHY: 73-79 degrees; 1.25’ low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs, split shot weighted flukes and drop shot rigs. No reports on crappie. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

OAK CREEK: Water stained; 72-78 degrees; 9.73’ low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs, Rat-L-Traps and chatterbaits. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers.

O.H. IVIE: Water stained; 74-82 degrees; 36.93’ low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs, black/blue jigs and shakyheads. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

POSSUM KINGDOM: Water off color; 74-81 degrees; 0.96’ low. Black bass are fair to good on topwaters early, later switching to Texas rigs, chrome/black Rat-L-Traps and drop shot rigs. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. White bass are fair on slabs and tail spinners. Striped bass are fair on live shad. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

SPENCE: 49.71’ low. No report available.

STAMFORD: Water stained; 72-79 degrees; 0.04’ high. Black bass are fair on jigs, Texas rig and shakyheads. Crappie are fair on live minnows around structure. White bass are fair on live bait and Little Georges. Blue catfish are fair on cut and live bait.

SWEETWATER: Water off color; 71-78 degrees; 23.74’ low. No report available.

WHITE RIVER: Water stained; 73-78 degrees; 21.34’ low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs, shallow running crankbaits and jigs. No reports on crappie. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

COASTAL

NORTH SABINE: Fishing has been tough with freshwater runoff from recent floods. Salinity levels are improving with every tide.

SOUTH SABINE: Trout are fair to good under birds and pods of shad. Trout are good at the jetty on live bait and topwaters. Bull redfish are good at the jetty on crabs and table shrimp.

BOLIVAR: Trout, bull redfish, black drum, sand trout and redfish are good at Rollover Pass. Bull redfish and sharks are good on the beach near Rollover Pass.

TRINITY BAY: Freshwater runoff from floods kept many anglers off the bay.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are fair to good over reefs while working slicks with soft plastics. Whiting and sand trout are good on the edge of the Intracoastal on fresh shrimp.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: Bull redfish are good in the surf and at San Luis Pass on crabs and mullet. Sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at the jetties on shrimp and crabs.

TEXAS CITY: Bull redfish are good in the channel on crabs and mullet. Sand trout and Gulf trout are good in the channel on shrimp. Trout are fair to good on shrimp off the dike.

FREEPORT: Bull redfish are good on live bait and crabs on the Surfside beach. Black drum and redfish are good on the reefs in Christmas and Bastrop bays.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair for drifters on live shrimp over humps and scattered shell. Redfish are good in Lake Austin on shrimp. Trout are fair to good over mud while wading with scented baits.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair on sand and grass humps on soft plastics and topwaters. Redfish are good on live shrimp and topwaters in Oyster Lake, Crab Lake and Shell Island.

PORT O’CONNOR: Bull redfish are good in the surf and at the jetty on natural baits. Trout and redfish are fair for drifters working the back lakes with live shrimp and topwaters.

ROCKPORT: Few anglers have fished due to the recovery work of Hurricane Harvey. Redfish are fair to good on mullet near Traylor Island.

PORT ARANSAS: Bull redfish are good at the jetty on table shrimp and crabs. Offshore is good for amberjack, kingfish, tuna and dolphin. Sand trout are good in the channel on shrimp.

CORPUS CHRISTI: Bull redfish are good in the channels on crabs and table shrimp. Redfish are good on the shallow flats on gold spoons and small topwaters. Bull redfish are good in the Packery Channel on crabs, mullet and shrimp.

BAFFIN BAY: Trout and redfish are good on topwaters and Gulps around rocks and grass. Redfish are fair to good at Yarborough on gold spoons and topwaters.

PORT MANSFIELD: Redfish are good while drifting pot holes on topwaters and soft plastics under a popping cork. Trout are good on topwaters around sand pockets and grass.

SOUTH PADRE: Trout, redfish and snook are fair to good on the flats on live shrimp under a popping cork. Bull redfish are good at the jetty on crabs and mullet.

PORT ISABEL: Trout and redfish are fair to good while drifting sand and grass flats on live shrimp, DOA Shrimp and Gulps under popping corks. Redfish are good while drifting Cullen Bay on plastics under a cork.