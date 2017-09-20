President Trump said Wednesday that he is giving “everything within my heart and within my soul” to forge a Middle East peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians.

During a meeting with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, Mr. Trump said he believes there is a “pretty good shot” at achieving a deal.

“I will do everything within my heart and within my soul to get that deal made,” Mr. Trump told reporters in New York. “Our team is expert, your team is expert. Israel is working very hard. Who knows? Stranger things have happened. But I think we have a good chance.”

Mr. Abbas said it would be “the deal of the century.”