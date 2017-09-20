President Trump said Wednesday that Hurricane Maria is pounding Puerto Rico with 155 mph winds like “I’ve never seen.”

“It’s just one after another,” Mr. Trump said of the third powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. in the past month.

His comments came during a meeting in New York with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, who offered condolences to the U.S. victims of the storms.

He praised how the U.S. government and its people have responded to the natural disasters.

“To us sitting on the outside, seeing how the Americans came together during a difficult [time is] really an example,” the king told Mr. Trump.

The president said of Maria, which made landfall on Puerto Rico early Wednesday, “We have a big one coming right now. I’ve never seen winds like this.”

Mr. Trump signed disaster declarations on Monday for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.