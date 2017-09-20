President Trump’s approval rating is on the rebound, says a Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday, which revealed a distinct uptick in Mr. Trump’s positive polling numbers.

Last month, the president garnered a 39 percent approval among all voters. This time around it stands at 43 percent.

“His approval rating among Republican voters is at 80 percent — up from 73 percent at his low-water mark,” the poll analysis said. “The President has also bounced five points with independents, from 35 percent to 40 percent.”

“Trump’s popularity still remains historically low for a first-year president. But since his August polling nadir, Trump has earned positive reviews for his responses to two major hurricanes, Harvey and Irma,” writes Politico chief polling analyst Steve Shepard, who notes that Mr. Trump’s efforts for bipartisan negotiation with Democratic leaders also appear to be helpful.

“Trump’s post-Charlottesville plunge proved to be short-lived, and his approval has stabilized,” said Morning Consult co-founder and chief research officer Kyle Dropp. “A key driver of this movement appears to be independents. Immediately after Charlottesville, 35 percent of independent voters approved of Trump, and 58 percent disapproved. In this latest poll, that has risen to 40 percent approval and 52 percent disapproval.”

Democrats are not budging in their negative opinion of the president. The poll also found that only 12 percent of Democratic voters approve of his job performance.

The poll of 1,994 registered U.S. voters was conducted Sept. 14-17.