GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — Police at a New Jersey university are looking to identify three people suspected of posting white supremacist flyers on campus.

The flyers were placed around Stockton University’s campus Sunday night. They promoted a group called “Identity Evropa,” which the Anti-Defamation League identifies as a white supremacist association.

The university says the posters were not authorized and were removed by Monday.

A surveillance system at the university has captured images of three people suspected of placing the flyers.

The university says campus police are working with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office to explore possible charges.