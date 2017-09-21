MADISON, W.Va. (AP) - A former president and a former member of a West Virginia county school board have been indicted on charges that they accepted gifts while in office from companies doing business with the school system.

Media outlets report that ex-Boone County school board president Mark Sumpter and former board member Danny Lee Cantley were indicted this week.

According to the indictment, each was indicted on three counts. It says Sumpter allegedly accepted tires from school board vendors, while Cantley allegedly received auto racing event tickets.

In March, police arrested two employees of the school system’s transportation department after they allegedly stole more than $20,000 through fraudulent purchases. Before their arraignment the two men told police they made fraudulent purchases for Cantley and Sumpter.

Sumpter resigned last October and Cantley resigned in April.