Former Washington Redskins defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth said Wednesday that his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Jackson, assaulted him and used racial slurs targeted toward him.

Haynesworth, who played in Washington from 2008-2009, posted a series of tweets in which he made the accusations.

Deadspin reportedHaynesworth called the cops in January to detail an incident where Jackson allegedly kicked him in the groin. The website also found Jackson does not have a foundation, but hosts a charity event to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease through her basketball camp LLC.

Haynesworth said he would release the evidence in court.