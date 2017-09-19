Sen. Bernard Sanders called the war on terror “a disaster,” blasted the U.S. military-industrial complex, and added his voice Thursday to the list of critics of President Trump’s foreign policy, saying the new administration is inviting danger with a belligerent tone.

Mr. Sanders, speaking at Westminster College in Missouri, said the U.S. should engage in fewer military adventures, and instead pursue more policies like the Marshall Plan that used American taxpayers’ money to help rebuild Europe after the devastation of World War II.

He likened U.S. support for Saudi Arabia’s intervention in Yemen to Russia’s backing of the regime in Syria, said it’s the latest example of bungled intervention in other countries’ affairs, and said America has ceded vital credibility by continuing to pursue the global war on terror.

“Foreign policy is directly related to military policy and has everything to do with almost 7,000 young Americans being killed in Iraq and Afghanistan, and tens of thousands coming home wounded in body and spirit from a war we should never have gotten into,” he said. “That is foreign policy, and foreign policy is about hundreds of thousands of people in Iraq and Afghanistan dying in that same war.”

He said focusing too much on terrorism gives the terrorists “exactly what they want,” feeding the military-industrial complex and damaging the country’s ability to proclaim global moral standards.

Still the senator, who fell short in his bid to win Democrats’ presidential nomination last year, said the top global problem isn’t war but rather global warming, and second is income inequality and a “movement toward international oligarchy.”

Mr. Sanders‘ Thursday speech was part of the Green Foundation lecture series at Westminster — made famous in 1946 when Winston Churchill used the platform to deliver his Iron Curtain speech recognizing the dawning of the Cold War.

The senator was awarded an honorary degree and the academic hood that goes with a doctorate — and then struggled throughout his speech to keep the hood in place over his graduation gown.

Mr. Sanders, who was criticized during the 2016 campaign for lacking foreign policy credentials, delivered a lengthy review of world hot spots and his solutions — chief among them, more soft power, such as negotiations and sanctions, and less of the forceful messaging of the Trump administration so far.

The senator contrasted the Bush administration’s decision to launch a war in Iraq in 2013, in part over the belief that country had weapons of mass destruction, with the Obama administration’s pursuit of a deal to try to constrain Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Mr. Sanders, who voted for the war in Afghanistan by against authorizing the Iraq war, called it a “blunder of enormous magnitude.” The Iran deal, meanwhile, created the most strenuous inspections regime in history, and that has effectively erased “the prospect of an Iranian nuclear weapon from the list of global threats,” the senator said.

“That is real leadership. That is real power,” the senator said, adding that he will try to rally support for the deal on Capitol Hill should Mr. Trump choose to cancel it.

Mr. Sanders also said the Iran deal is a model for dealing with North Korea, which needs more talks and more sanctions.

Just as Mr. Sanders began speaking in Missouri, Mr. Trump was signing an executive order in New York imposing stiffer sanctions.

Mr. Sanders, who identifies as a political independent, remains a prominent figure in Democratic politics, where some activists are begging him to consider another run for the White House.

He’s also become the policy powerhouse of the liberal movement.

Earlier this month he released his plan for a government takeover of the nation’s health care system, which he dubbed “Medicare-for-all.” In a show of his power, most of the party’s rising stars in the Senate signed up as co-sponsors.

Republicans, though, believe he is a toxic figure for most voters.

One conservative campaign group pointed out that Sen. Claire McCaskill, Missouri Democrat, failed to show up for the event — though organizers said a couple of staffers from her office were in attendance. They got a mention from the stage before Mr. Sanders spoke.