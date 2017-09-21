President Trump met Thursday with Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko, praising the stability his government achieved despite interference and aggressive moves by Russia on its borders.

“I wouldn’t say it is the easiest place to live right now, but you’re making it better and better on a daily basis,” Mr. Trump said.

He said “borders” would be a major topic of their discussion, which took place on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Ukraine has struggled with Russia, which annexed Crimea in 2014 and instigated a pro-Russian separatist movement in eastern Ukraine.

Mr. Poroshenko said he believed that his country and the U.S. had improved security and economic cooperation under Mr. Trump.

He credited a new U.S.-Ukraine pact with more than doubling trade in the last seven months, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs in his country.

“That’s a story that’s pretty untold,” Mr. Trump said of the economic growth in Ukraine. “Companies are going very strongly right now into the Ukraine. They see a tremendous potential there.”