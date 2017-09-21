President Trump said Thursday that more sanctions are coming against North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs.

“We will put more sanctions on North Korea,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the United Nations. He didn’t specify when the action would occur.

The U.N. hit Pyongyang with new sanctions several weeks ago in response to its missile tests in violation of Security Council resolutions. Since then, North Korea has launched missiles over Japan and tested a hydrogen bomb.

Mr. Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. is prepared to destroy North Korea if it attacks the U.S. or its allies.