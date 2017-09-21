Mr. Trump warmly greeted Mr. Erdogan at the meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York. He said the Turkish leader “has become a friend of mine.”

“He’s running a very difficult part of the world,” Mr. Trump said. “Frankly he’s getting high marks. We have a great friendship [and] we are as close as we’ve ever been.”

Mr. Erdogan, speaking through a translator, referred to Mr. Trump as “my dear friend Donald.”

The kind works belied the difficult relationship.

Mr. Trump was put on the spot after Turkish security officials were involved in a street fight with protesters during a visit to Washington in May.

Turkey, a NATO ally, also fiercely objected to the U.S. arming Kurdish militia fighting Islamic State militants in Syria. Turkey considers the Kurds to be terrorists.