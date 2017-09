New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning said Wednesday he can handle whatever criticism comes from his head coach.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo blamed Manning for taking a delay-of-game penalty on a critical fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line against the Detroit Lions on Monday. The Giants lost 24-10 and are 0-2 to start the season.

Asked how if he felt the need to talk to McAdoo, Manning said, “you can’t be sensitive.”

Read Manning’s full answer below: