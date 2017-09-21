NEESES, S.C. (AP) - Officials had to move two high school football games in South Carolina because the fields were infested with fire ants.

Coaches and administrators at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler in Orangeburg County and Lee Central in Lee County say they are taking measures so they can keep their next home games at their fields.

Buford football coach Tripp Watts told The State newspaper that the head referee at Lee Central didn’t realize he was standing in a fire ant pile Friday night when talking to the coaches before the game and started dancing around as the ants stung him.

Lee Central lost to Buford and Hunter-Kinard-Tyler lost Wagener-Salley after the games were moved.

