The Marine Corps will reach a new milestone this month when its first female graduates its storied Infantry Officer Course.

An 84-day training crucible that ended early for 36 previous female officers has been overcome by a still unidentified Marine who will graduate Sept. 25. The branch’s Training and Education Command confirmed the news after The Washington Post first reported on her completion of a three-week field exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms in California.

“Infantry Officer Course is the MOS producing school for Marine Corps infantry officers and the prerequisite course for ground intelligence officers,” TECOM said in a statement to Marine Corps Times. “The demanding 13-week course trains and educates newly selected infantry and ground intelligence officers in leadership, infantry skills, and character required to serve as infantry platoon commanders in the operating forces.”

The servicemember will hold the military occupational specialty 0302 and graduate from Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia.

The officer’s feat comes roughly two years after combat roles were open to all women by the Obama administration.

“We are a joint force, and I have decided to make a decision which applies to the entire force,” then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced Dec. 3, 2015.