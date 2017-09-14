House Democrats trounced their Republican counterparts in the August fundraising totals for the fourth consecutive month.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee raised just over $6 million, while the National Republican Congressional Committee raised $3.8 million for the month. Democrats beat their previous total of $4 million back in August of 2015.

Republicans do have more available cash on hand than Democrats. Republicans have $36.3 million cash on hand, $18 million more than in 2015, while Democrats have $24.8 million.

But in the annual totals to date, Democrats edged out Republicans. The DCCC has raised $72.4 million so far this year while Republicans have $67.7 million.