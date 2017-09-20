So far, the Redskins’ signing of linebacker Zach Brown has worked out. Brown leads the team in tackles and helped improve the team’s run defense.

Brown signed a one-year, $2.3 million contract in April, joining Washington from the Buffalo Bills. He returned to the District after attending Wilde Lake High School in Maryland.

But there was another team out there who also wanted to sign Brown: the Oakland Raiders.

Ahead of Sunday’s showdown against the Redskins, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said Wednesday that Oakland tried to sign him.

“I like him as a player,” Del Rio said. “I think he’s a big guy that can run and can be an every-down linebacker.”

Before signing in Washington, Brown visited the Raiders’ facility in March, according to multiple reports. The linebacker ultimately left without a deal and switched agents six days later.

In the offseason, Brown said he signed with the Redskins, partly, because of a dinner with coach Jay Gruden. The two bonded and Gruden said Brown has a great personality. Brown’s speed and ability to chase down players was what made the Redskins interested, Gruden said in May.

The Raiders play in a 4-3 scheme and Brown has played in a 3-4, which the Redskins play in under defensive coordinator Greg Manusky.

Brown said Thursday that ultimately, Oakland’s interest didn’t matter.

“If they don’t pull the trigger, it don’t matter,” Brown said. “I’m back home with Washington and I’m happy here. I’m with a good group of guys and we’re building. We’re just trying to keep it going and we’re trying to get a win Sunday night.”