Rep. Jim Himes said Thursday that there is “no question” the special counsel is interested in possible obstruction charges.

“Looking at what has come out in the press, there is no question obviously that the special counsel is interested in the question of whether there was obstruction and whether the firing of Jim Comey, which the president himself said had to do with Russia and lifting a great weight from his shoulders, that that rises to a level of interest for the FBI in this case,” Mr. Himes, Connecticut Democrat, said on CNN.

Mr. Himes is also a member of the House Intelligence Committee conducting the investigation of the Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The congressman did say, however, that there is little to no communication between the special counsel’s investigation and the investigations in the House and Senate because the nature of their inquiries are different. The special counsel’s investigation is trying to determine if there was criminal action taken, while the congressional investigations are trying to determine how or if there was interference in the presidential election.