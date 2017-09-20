White House Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short said Thursday the White House plans to engage more Democrats in the tax reform discussions.

“We’ve engaged many Democrats, in fact, we’ve met with over 250 members of Congress to date, in both parties, to talk about plans for tax reform,” Mr. Short said on Fox News. “The president will be continuing to reach out to Democrats. We had a dinner here with several who we hope will be supportive of our pans for tax reform.”

Mr. Short said President Trump would prefer to have his tax plan be bipartisan, but the need to pass the legislation is more important than getting broad Democratic support.

“Our aim is to make this bipartisan. We think it will make this a better bill. We think it’s better for our country to include their ideas, but at the end of the day, what’s most important is we deliver tax relief for the American people,” he said.

Mr. Trump’s tax plan is said to be the most extensive overhaul of tax reform since 1986. The actual details of the plan have not been released yet, but both the president and Republican lawmakers remain committed to passing the anticipated bill before the end of the year.